This is a world of conflict and discord. A world of pain, noise, and cacophony.

Today, I went searching for respite and reorientation. And I found a profound oasis in sublime music with a title that felt perfect for what I was seeking.

“Peace Piece” is the work of master jazz pianist Bill Evans. The story behind it feels as perfect for this moment as the title itself.

Evans was classically trained and deeply influenced by composers like Frédéric Chopin. His lyrical sensibility earned him the nickname “the jazz Chopin.”

“Peace Piece” is built around an ostinato, a repeated musical phrase that anchors everything that follows. The form was central to Baroque music and later embraced by composers such as Ravel and Debussy. Variations on the idea appear across musical traditions around the world, including in India and parts of Africa.

The ostinato Evans used for the piece grew out of Leonard Bernstein’s song “Some Other Time” from the musical On the Town. Evans was in the studio in 1958 recording that song when, at the end of the session, he began to improvise.

“What happened was that I started to play the introduction, and it started to get so much of its own feeling and identity that I just figured, well, I’ll keep going,” he later recalled.

We can all be grateful he did.

I usually like to share videos of musicians performing the music I mention, but there is a reason this one exists only as an audio recording. Evans refused to make it part of his repertoire. It had emerged from a singular moment of inspiration in the studio, and he believed it could never be recaptured. He performed it only once more in public, a few years before his death.

So all we have is this one recording. Ethereal beauty captured for posterity. A stroke of artistic inspiration that we get to relive and reinterpret in our own minds, in our own moments.

It is haunting and evocative, building from simplicity to quiet complexity before resolving. It is a reminder of the crosscurrents of art and the interludes of reflection that genius can conjure to make life beautiful, meaningful, and enduring.

Here is “Peace Piece.”

Here is Chopin’s Berceuse, another luminous meditation built on an ostinato from a composer who inspired Evans.

For those who are curious, here is Evans performing Bernstein’s “Some Other Time” with the Swedish singer Monica Zetterlund, the song that first sparked his improvisation.

