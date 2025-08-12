Dear Friends,

Donald Trump is once again dominating the news cycle—diverting attention from the Epstein scandal, his crypto boondoggle, the state of the economy, raging wars, his mental acuity, and all the other damaging evidence that exposes him as an unfit, unethical tyrant bent on destroying American democracy.

Let’s be very clear. This regime’s decision to send the National Guard into Washington, D.C. is a calculated stunt—crafted to score political points and divert public attention. It is built on distortions, fueled by divisiveness, and must be seen through the blood-soaked lens of American racism.

Of course, we should do everything possible to make our communities safer and protect the people who live, work, and travel to places like Washington. But that is not what this is about. Trump is a craven political opportunist, reaching deep into some of the darkest currents in our national history. When he sneers about crime “out of control” in the nation’s cities, it’s clear what image he intends to conjure in the minds of his audience—one that he feels will be particularly resonant with his base.

This is the same man who, in 1989, took out full-page newspaper ads calling for the execution of five young Black and Latino boys falsely accused of beating and raping a white woman in Central Park. And it is the same man who pardoned thousands from a mostly white mob caught on camera beating police officers and storming the Capitol in a violent insurrection.

Apparently “criminals” and “patriots” are in the eye of the beholder.

Even as crime has plummeted in D.C. and many other cities since its pandemic-era peak, Trump refuses to let go of the narrative of urban wastelands. He treats it as a political winner, driven by the same instincts that led George Wallace to stand in the doorway of Foster Auditorium at the University of Alabama in 1963.

Trump relishes casting himself as the hero standing against the “hordes” he claims are ready to “replace” the nation’s identity and overturn its “rightful” power structure. He fuels this story with selective anecdotes and exploits the biases—often unconscious—that shape media coverage, especially within conservative echo chambers where fear is amplified and readily monetized.

Fear of Black people—especially those with agency and power, like the leaders governing Washington, D.C.—has been a constant in American history, rooted in the original sin of slavery. When right-wing politicians blow the dog whistle of “law and order” and denigrate Democratic-run cities—often led by mayors who are racial minorities—as ineffectual, they know exactly how it will reverberate through the nation’s troubled psyche. It carries the weight of centuries of racial terror—of lynch mobs and chain gangs, of redlining and mass incarceration. And they are counting on that echo to mobilize fear, sow division, and provide cover as they cling to power.

In his announcement, Trump name-checked other cities with “problems,” like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Then he added, “And then you have of course Baltimore and Oakland, we don’t even mention that anymore. They’re so far gone. We’re not going to lose our cities over this.” All of these cities have had their struggles, just as the nation has. But Trump has no interest in actually making life safer for the people who live there. His aim is to stoke fear in his voting base, which is largely concentrated far from our urban centers.

The Associated Press didn’t mince words in the headline for its story: “Trump’s rhetoric about DC echoes a history of racist narratives about urban crime.” I wish more media outlets had been as direct in framing this outrage.

Fear of cities has become a major feature of the MAGA mindset, Right-wing media play selectively captured and edited images of urban hellscapes on repeat. It fits their narrative of liberals out of control and has all the racial and social coding that animates their movement. It’s so bad that when I travel and tell people I’m from San Francisco many ask how I can live there, nevermind it has an extremely low crime rate and most of the city looks nothing like what people see on TV.

It’s particularly rich for Trump to attack Baltimore in his rant as a place that no one bothers to mention any more. If he bothered to read the news, he might notice that Baltimore has been in the headlines recently because its young Black mayor, Brandon Scott, has tackled violent crime as a public health crisis—addressing its root causes with a holistic approach. The result: violent crime is now at its lowest level in more than 50 years.

But this regime doesn’t care about actual results—only about holding onto power and amassing wealth. In the wake of sending in the Guard, many critics have rightly pointed out that those in power are the real criminals in Washington, led by the felon-in-chief, desperate to distract from his decades-long friendship with the rapist and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

All of that is true, and it is serious. But it also diverts attention from deeper, more enduring terrors Trump and his band of marauders are inflicting on our country and its future.

The media is drawn to stories of crime—whether on the evening news or in multi-season Netflix series. There is something primal in the human mind, rooted in our survival instincts, that pulls us toward narratives of immediate threats to life.

It is much harder, however, for us to grapple with slow-moving threats and violence. Yet those will be the legacy of the Trump era.

We need to have a more expansive definition of “violent crime.” Because even as Trump rails against out-of-control gangs, he is doing everything in his power to unleash out-of-control carbon emissions—ensuring that future generations will face more deadly storms, droughts, and wildfires. Even as he fixates on individual murders, he has appointed to lead our public health system a man whose crusade against vaccines will cause the needless deaths of children. Even as he demonizes immigrants as criminals, he destabilizes the world in ways that will drive more migration, while his gestapo-like ICE raids terrify law-abiding immigrants—making them more vulnerable to exploitation by real criminals.

Trump actually loves criminals—so long as they are his friends. We may never have a full accounting of the crimes this regime is almost certainly committing. But, to be fair, that’s partly because we have a Supreme Court eagerly and hastily redefining what violates the Constitution, all to grant more unchecked power to the tyrant in the White House.

The real truth about “law and order” in this country is that this regime is undermining both. It is a violent, destructive force more intent on inflicting generational terror than any criminal on the street. That they do so in expensive suits and ties, cloaked in the language of government, does not diminish the threat they pose. It magnifies it.

