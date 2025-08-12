Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben Barclay's avatar
Ben Barclay
Aug 12

Thank you Elliot. I am just this moment reading Ta-Nehisi Coates' "The Memoir", and having a white person such as yourself reach so effortlessly for the "Book of Racist Subtexts" off the "Shelf of Knowledge" in response to Trump's latest populist pantomime is deeply soothing and satisfying.

Your blog is evidence that despite the Troubles, humanity is slowly moving forward.

Humans get used to things fast. The world is getting used to undeclared wars fought by rogue states murdering civilians with rockets to keep despots in power. America is getting used to a fascist dictator testing the waters for a military coup. But not on your watch. Respect from a Canadian cousin....and best wishes in the dark days ahead.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Joan Grabe's avatar
Joan Grabe
Aug 12

We have our very own Louis XVI complete with the garish Oval Office. He obviously thinks he is the State. Another terrific letter, Elliot but it seems we have all fallen into existential dread. Every day we rise up and face another debacle, comment on it and fall asleep wondering what will be waiting for us in the morning. This is no way to live.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Elliot Kirschner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture