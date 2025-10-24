The week began with reports of looming federal raids in San Francisco, the latest target of the capricious king reigning from Washington.

This despotic regime runs on lies, and that includes how its leader and enablers talk about our city. In reality, crime in San Francisco is at a seventy-year low, tourists are returning, and there’s a pulse of energy and hope we haven’t felt since the pandemic.

It doesn’t hurt that the weather has been beautiful.

And then, yesterday, came a reprieve. Credit is being given to our new mayor, Daniel Lurie, who notably never mentions the president’s name in his public remarks. The intent is clear: while Governor Gavin Newsom and Representative Nancy Pelosi remain focused on the battles in Washington, Lurie has kept his attention on rebuilding and reinvigorating the city itself. Still in his first year in office, he remains broadly popular, with residents seeing tangible progress on multiple municipal fronts.

Apparently the president’s billionaire buddies also told him to hold off. They include Marc Benioff, who once was a respected resident and backer of our city but now lives mostly in a compound in Hawaii, apparently marinating in the paranoia that has become the hallmark of so many of the insanely wealthy tech elite who have eagerly bent the knee to Trump. Benioff had already torched what little goodwill he still had with San Franciscans when, in a New York Times interview from his private jet, he called for Trump to send troops here.

Maybe Benioff had a change of heart and thought that if he could get his new friend to show a little restraint, he could repair his reputation with the city. I doubt it. Furthermore, with this president there is no consistency of thought or action. Nothing restrains him from doing whatever he wants, including deploying forces here in the future without pretext or warning.

What all this shows is that once again no one is safe and no place is immune to the chaos. While troops on the street are one of the most obvious examples of this regime’s cruelty and lawlessness, these destructive forces are reaching into every aspect of society. We see it in the federal workers going without pay, in the health care premiums about to spike, in the farmers who have lost their foreign markets to the insane tariffs.

And yet, life continues. There is a human instinct to preserve normalcy. We send our kids to school, make plans for Thanksgiving, recommend a book to a friend. Millions came out for the No Kings rallies last Saturday — an impressive show of force. But by Sunday, most of us were back to our routines, cleaning up the house, grabbing brunch, getting ready for the week ahead.

To be sure, many people have already had their lives upended, especially those swept up in the violent immigration raids. There are government workers who have lost their jobs, scientists whose grants have been terminated, and others facing politically motivated persecution. More broadly, there is the constant pressure on all of us who see our democracy, and the norms that upheld it, cracking under the strain of authoritarianism.

One of the tactics of this regime is to always be on the attack, on all fronts, so as to overwhelm any opposition.

Resistance movements are buoyed by narratives. And narratives gain strength from vivid depictions, not to mention conflict. That’s why I think the destruction of the East Wing of the White House is resonating so widely. It is an act of desecration in its own right. It’s also a clear metaphor for the wanton damage this regime is causing. The images, which need no explanation, channel our anger and outrage toward the central danger this regime poses: its complete disregard for any check on its power.

This past Monday there was an East Wing to the White House. By Thursday it was gone. This regime is a collection of marauders and vandals intent on destroying our democracy. What will save us is not billionaires currying favor or temporary reprieves like we got in San Francisco. It will be reckoning with the rubble and vowing to replace it with something better.

I am seeing in my hometown a determination to rebuild a better city — not to recreate the heady days of the past but to recognize that to move forward is to rethink and reimagine. I saw that same spirit in the rallies last weekend and in conversations with family and friends. The urgency is not only to stop what is being destroyed but also to shape what comes next. It won’t be gilded ballrooms built for the powerful, but a nation that gives the power back to the people who call it home.

