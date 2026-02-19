It has been over a decade since the architect and avatar of this corrupt and despotic regime descended that perfidious escalator from his gilded aerie to dominate our national politics. In the years that followed, descent became the overarching narrative, a steady decay of both our decency and our democracy. Living through this descent has been wrenching and demoralizing.

Amid this societal sense of loss, our individual lives have continued along their own arcs, with the challenges and sorrows endemic to the human experience.

The 10-plus years of the MAGA era have been a long time. We have all aged, and except for the youngest among us, that means we are well aware of increasing frailty and waning vigor. More pills to take and fewer days without aches. More remembrances of the past and fewer plans for the future.

With the years comes an accumulation of loss and sadness. I think of those close to me who are no longer here, whose memories have become blessings. There are many more battling ailments that are stealing their strength, mobility, and acuity. Others have lived through their families breaking apart, their careers imploding, their hopes and ambitions scuttled.

We endured a horrific pandemic that killed millions and left echoing trauma. We have watched the resurgence of war and mass death. New technologies are challenging the traits we long thought were unique to human beings. So many problems, and so few easy answers.

Just as a tuning fork hums when its frequency is struck nearby, the losses in our personal and professional lives begin to resonate with our civic turmoil, each amplifying the other. We feel it in headlines and diary entries. In social media posts and text feeds. In the worried calls with family and friends that jump from national concerns to personal crises and back again.

It can all feel so draining, like tributaries from the far corners of our consciousness carrying pain and loss into a widening river of uncertainty.

But these feelings are not unique to our era. In every time of national crisis, private sorrow has unfolded alongside public strife. History reminds us that the two are often intertwined — parents burying children lost to war, livelihoods swept away by economic collapse.

I sometimes wonder what advice those in the past who had to straddle personal and public tragedies might offer our own troubled age.

It has always struck me how Abraham Lincoln presided over the bloodiest and most divisive chapter in the history of this country while also losing his beloved son Willie to typhoid fever at the age of eleven, less than a year into the war. Lincoln kept his personal grief largely to himself, even though contemporary accounts make clear how deeply he was suffering.

But we can see in his letters to others the processing of his own loss.

In December 1862, Lincoln wrote to Fanny McCullough, a young woman devastated by the death of her father, an old friend of Lincoln’s who was killed in battle:

Dear Fanny, It is with deep grief that I learn of the death of your kind and brave Father; and, especially, that it is affecting your young heart beyond what is common in such cases. In this sad world of ours, sorrow comes to all; and, to the young, it comes with bitterest agony, because it takes them unawares. The older have learned to ever expect it. I am anxious to afford some alleviation of your present distress. Perfect relief is not possible, except with time. You can not now realize that you will ever feel better. Is not this so? And yet it is a mistake. You are sure to be happy again. To know this, which is certainly true, will make you some less miserable now. I have had experience enough to know what I say; and you need only to believe it, to feel better at once. The memory of your dear Father, instead of an agony, will yet be a sad sweet feeling in your heart, of a purer, and holier sort than you have known before.

We can see Licoln’s empathy and his understanding of grief as he led a nation convulsed by war. He also understood the obligation to persevere.

Earlier that month, Lincoln had issued his Second Annual Message to Congress that concluded with these stirring lines of resolve:

The dogmas of the quiet past are inadequate to the stormy present. The occasion is piled high with difficulty, and we must rise with the occasion. As our case is new, so we must think anew and act anew. We must disenthrall ourselves, and then we shall save our country. Fellow-citizens, we can not escape history. We of this Congress and this Administration will be remembered in spite of ourselves. No personal significance or insignificance can spare one or another of us. The fiery trial through which we pass will light us down in honor or dishonor to the latest generation. We say we are for the Union. The world will not forget that we say this… We shall nobly save or meanly lose the last best hope of earth.

Lincoln understood that when we are tested, endurance is not optional. We can acknowledge our pain. We can mourn what we have lost. But we must also move forward. There is no other way to preserve, protect, and defend the fragile constitutional experiment entrusted to us, and to leave a steadier, more just country for those who follow.

The carnage of the Civil War is impossible to fathom. It tore apart families and nearly shattered the country itself. But from that accumulation of individual pain and loss — including that borne by the man trying to steer the nation through those perilous shoals — emerged a country more just than the one that entered the war. The sacrifice was not for naught.



Subsequent generations have paid their own steep price to expand our democracy and freedom. Now it is our turn. We meet that responsibility fortified by the courage of those who came before us.

Share

Leave a comment