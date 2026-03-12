The horrific and escalating war of choice by the United States and Israel against Iran reveals a familiar catalogue of sins: corruption, hubris, and fathomless stupidity. But it is also an example of a plague of presumption larger than this moment or the regimes perpetrating it.

Our modern society is awash in the spiraling consequences of short-term thinking, of which the metastasizing bloodshed and economic disruptions in the Middle East are an urgent and poignant example.

It is clear that the White House and the civilian leadership at the Pentagon and State Department had no strategic plan other than to hope for the best. Infused with arrogance from the misguided lessons of their intervention in Venezuela, which bore few similarities to what could happen in Iran, and drunk on their insatiable need to project “power,” their thinking never rose above a primitive impulse: unleash the bombs.

Now, as oil prices skyrocket and the administration loses control of the narrative, the world has no choice but to react to our government’s idiotic lack of foresight.

But it’s not just this war or even this regime. Sadly, we can see the effects of short-term thinking across modern life, from the economy to the environment to education.

In public health we are letting an ideological quack wage war against vaccines, the greatest advance in mass health in the history of our species. We are decimating our research infrastructure, cutting investment in new treatments and disease monitoring, and driving expertise out of our government workforce.

The same destructive mindset extends far beyond public health. The vandals at DOGE have taken a sledgehammer to agencies across the government, dismantling institutional knowledge and treating the long-term capacity of the state as disposable. Little money was saved. But an enormous amount of competence was destroyed.

We do not allocate nearly enough resources to teachers or education, even though it is the most important long-term investment we can make in the health, security, and economic wellbeing of our society.

The world’s response to climate change is the epitome of short-term thinking. And now the administration is undermining the progress we were making, including halting alternative energy projects even though those will be the dominant energy sources of the future.

We allowed technology companies to plunge us into an age of social media where our attention is driven by algorithms that maximize engagement and earnings rather than knowledge, emotional wellbeing, or civic health. The destruction of institutions ranging from journalism to government to the ways we talk to each other has been widespread and escalating. And we allowed those same companies to consolidate and drive out competition. Now they are leading an AI arms race with almost no oversight or societal reflection, one that could reshape the very essence of human existence.

Sometimes this short-term mindset is simply a failure of imagination. But much more often it is driven by the hoarding of wealth and power at the expense of the health, stability, and justice of the future.

There is a cruel irony in the fact that one of the few things this regime actually planned was how to use the powers they could seize and wield, in the face of a compliant Congress and complicit Supreme Court, to destroy our ability to plan for the future.

Project 2025 was a detailed blueprint for governmental destruction. And so what we will need is a detailed blueprint for governmental reconstitution, and along the way economic, social, scientific, diplomatic, legal, and environmental renewal.

Our nation is still relatively young, but we have enough history to see the wisdom of the founders, conflicted and imperfect though they may have been. They set up a country that could grow and thrive in the long term. They understood the passions and vagaries that could distort the incentives of power toward personal gain and short-term thinking. So they created a government of checks and balances. They gave power to the people to organize, protest, speak, and petition. They established an independent judiciary that was meant to instill a nation of laws and not of men.

Theirs was, of course, a much slower world where news moved at the speed of horseback and sailing ship, books were rare, and even the body of human knowledge that existed at the time was largely inaccessible. They could never have understood the rate at which we now try to process information and change. But maybe that allowed them to wrestle more deeply with big ideas.

They also lived in a largely agrarian society, where failing to plan ahead could be ruinous or even fatal. From the beginning, the hope was that the freedoms they established would endure, the foundation for a system of government meant to adapt and survive across generations. After all, the phrase “secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity” appears in the very first sentence of the Preamble to the Constitution.

Our greatest leaders in government, business, academia, and social justice have understood the importance of thinking beyond the immediate moment. Our prosperity, our security, and our liberty depend on that same discipline today. We need long-term thinking more than ever because we now possess unimaginable power, far more than previous generations, to damage the future of the planet through atomic war, climate pollution, or environmental degradation of land and sea.

But we also have unmatched tools to fix what is broken, to work together, and to plan for the tomorrows that will inevitably come. Perhaps it is fitting to end with a quote from one of the pioneers of vaccination who helped make the world better for all who followed.

As Jonas Salk once said, “Our greatest responsibility is to be good ancestors.”

