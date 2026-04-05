Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

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Katharine Hill's avatar
Katharine Hill
19h

A very clear description of our current dilemma. We must stand up against this evil and incompetent regime.

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Jeff B's avatar
Jeff B
18h

Elliot, I, and I know of no one else, for that matter, that could have spoken with such skill and clarity as you have today. This piece should be on the front page of every newspaper, on billboards nationally and every other media entity in the country. Now let’s see what the Democratic Party does in the days and weeks ahead of us!

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