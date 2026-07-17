Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tina Fagan's avatar
Tina Fagan
7h

I am not a sports fan but when there are large international tournaments that my country participates in I do take an interest. My 6% Scottish blood was highly amused by the Scot fans. For the most part all countries had exceptional fans supporting them and there was a message. I say a post that said the outpouring of support for teams and the respect shown for other teams says “ that if it was not for some leaders the world would be just fine”.

I just have two things I want to say. Mexico 🇲🇽 and Canada 🇨🇦 were cohosts and I would like to have seen a complimentary mention of their partnership. I realize you are writing from an American perspective but there was a larger picture to be recognized

I was extremely disappointed and angry with the treatment suffered by the team from Iran and by the referee who was denied the opportunity to do his job. I recognize that this had trumps fingerprints all over it. Brings me back to the poster who said if “ it wasn’t for some leaders the world would be just fine

Reply
Share
David Jenkins, AICP's avatar
David Jenkins, AICP
7h

Well said! I too was struck by how we embraced, and the diversity of all who played and watched here. It was a celebration, and America at it's best. Our diversity is our strength! I will not let another grotesque and unnecessary intervention by Trump ruin this for me. This underscores the hypocrisy of Trump and his incompetent minions.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elliot Kirschner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture