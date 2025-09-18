And then they came after Jimmy Kimmel?

By this point, most of you probably know what I’m talking about—that this autocratic regime, seizing on the Charlie Kirk murder as an excuse to silence dissent, decided to go after the host of ABC’s late-night talk show because he had the temerity to say something fairly pedestrian: “The MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

That this is protected speech is the very definition of the First Amendment. But among these foaming would-be McCarthyites, anything short of complete fealty to the emperor with no clothes and his band of tyrannical acolytes is grounds for targeting and persecution. Journalists are losing their jobs for speaking the truth about the murder and about Kirk, whose killing every Democrat of note has condemned as despicable political violence.

We could spend pages listing the rank hypocrisy of Trump, how he pardoned the January 6 cop-beating insurrectionists and constantly foments hate and division. Or of Fox News personalities who trade daily in lies and ad hominem attacks. Or of the double standards and false equivalence of too many in the legacy media.

But tonight I want to focus on something else: the utter stupidity of going after Kimmel, and the desperation and weakness it reveals.

Narratives benefit from a protagonist. And now the crackdown on dissent has one in Kimmel, who will draw outsized attention because of his stature. The news stories about him will not be about him alone. Many will inevitably connect to the broader list of outrages this regime has committed against its critics. And let us not forget: This regime is already deeply unpopular.

Kimmel is a skilled communicator. So what happens now? Did the regime think beyond their quest for instant gratification? How will he respond to the craven capitulation of his network, ABC, and its corporate parent, Disney which has taken his show off the air indefinitely? What will his powerful allies, people who can easily command microphones with public attention say about the bigger threats to democracy?

The story of Kimmel points to a larger picture of a corrupt, vindictive, lawless, and juvenile regime. We have the pressure from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who threatened ABC’s broadcast licenses. A company that owns affiliates desperate for government to approve a merger, stoking political blackmail. And of course it includes Trump’s unhinged, fact-free gloating about ratings on social media. The more people see how outrageous the Kimmel story is the more they will see how it reflects so many of the outrages of this regime.

The truth is you can be terrifying and stupid at the same time. And the MAGA minions, competing to one-up each other in loyalty to their dear leader, have unnecessarily emboldened formidable foes.

They are also fighting yesterday’s media wars. Broadcast networks like ABC command less attention than ever before. And cable television is also on life support. Perhaps another way to think about it is they are just hastening the end of a decrepit entertainment system that is actually about to be reborn.

I have been considering recently how out of the ongoing media business wreckage, something new and better can emerge. If Kamala Harris can raise over a billion dollars in a matter of months from people desperate to defend democracy, couldn’t a new media entity fearlessly pushing back against these same autocratic forces rapidly emerge? Couldn’t there be a home for the reporters and television personalities who have been fired or walked away in disgust? Couldn’t all of us who have canceled subscriptions—or threatened to—find a new place for our money and attention?

It’s always easier to see what is being broken than what is being built to take its place. But as I’ve traveled the country recently with my new film, I’ve seen energy and community everywhere. People are desperate for voices of courage.

One thing I can say with certainty is that while Jimmy Kimmel might be off the air tonight, we haven’t heard the last of him. And neither has Donald Trump and everyone else who will appease him.

Share

Leave a comment