The Supreme Court’s destruction and desecration of the Voting Rights Act today is one of those junctures in history that should outrage every person of conscience in this country.

The two-bit politicians hiding a shameless act of injustice behind the opaque phrasings of legal discourse need to be called out for what they are: partisan operatives seeking to enshrine white rule in place of a vibrant democracy.

They want to turn back the clock to the era of Jim Crow, when entrenched power structures aligned with their reactionary political beliefs were able to disenfranchise voters of color by drawing district lines to ensure only a certain type of representative could be elected.

The majority on this court has scaled the summit of disingenuousness when it claims to be moving beyond a racist past by barring the use of race in drawing district lines, even in majority-minority districts. They know full well what the effects will be. Republican states will draw districts to maximize their power by packing them with their voters, who happen to be mostly white.

This is, in many ways, an echo of the redistricting fights we just saw play out in states like Texas, North Carolina, California, and Virginia. When Trump pressured Republican states to redraw district lines in the middle of the census period, Democrats fought back. They refused to unilaterally disarm.

And that fight is what needs to happen now.

First of all, this Court needs to be completely delegitimized. It already isn’t popular with the public, and that needs to take hold. It is not even fair to call it a court. It’s an unaccountable cabal of unelected politicians who twist the law to fit their end goals — continual Republican rule.

Journalists, pundits, and politicians should banish the phrase “conservative justices.” Justices judge. These hacks come with their minds made up. And “conservative” means you want to conserve something that existed, whereas these arsonists are eager to burn precedent and logic for their craven hold on power.

Voters can get angry in the states most affected. And they can turn out to vote. In large numbers. Mobilization can make a difference. The rest of the country can help them. Leverage every advantage we have. There can be no more pliancy, no more sanctifying of norms that have already been blown up.

When Democrats get power again, and it will come, they need to approach it with the same zeal they brought to the fight over redistricting. What is the greatest source of Black disenfranchisement in the United States? The fact that Washington, D.C. does not have statehood. It should be a top priority, along with the two senators that would come with it.

The Supreme Court is a joke. So expand it. Flood it with new justices. Drown out the entrenched reactionary zealots now flaunting their power.

Blow up the legislative filibuster in the Senate and ram voting rights bills down the throats of those gleefully playing the disenfranchisement game. Then use your new Supreme Court majority to make it stick.

All options must be on the table.

This nation is becoming more diverse. The currents of American history can provide the energy for a renewed focus on voting. So can a revulsion at injustice.

The whole point of a democracy is that voters get to choose their politicians, not the other way around. Which scares the hell out of the people crying to their buddies on the Supreme Court to protect their tenuous hold on the future of the nation.

Because they know that once the dam breaks, they will be swept aside in the purifying tide of a renewed and rejuvenated democracy.

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