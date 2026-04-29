Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

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John M. Mullaly's avatar
John M. Mullaly
5h

What do expect of Judges who lie under oath while obtaining their position , Justice or Partisan political rulings that have no basis under the Constitution or previous rulings made by previous courts or those that are on the take to the highest bidder? The existing not-so-supreme court has at least four of the them. Politicians in black robes posing as justices, unelected by anyone !!

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Irna Gadd's avatar
Irna Gadd
5hEdited

You named it all, Elliot -- my emotion (OUTRAGE), the accurate description of this court ("an unaccountable cabal of unelected politicians who twist the law to fit their end goals"), what we the voters must do, and the many steps that Democrats and Independents must take to return our country to democracy when they regain the majority in both chambers of Congress. Let's add abolishing the Electoral College once and for all to the list.

The better adjective for the current majority of this court is, in my opinion, "regressive," not "conservative." You point that out so well in this edition of TTF, so lets start using the appropriate term. Thanks, as always, for your courage, perspective, and beautiful writing.

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