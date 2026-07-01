Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

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Eric Olson's avatar
Eric Olson
3d

Great job, Elliot. Thanks for pointing out that the term “conservative” doesn’t apply anymore. News organizations should stop using it.

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T.R.'s avatar
T.R.
3d

The Supreme Court is corrupt and illegitimate. Not conservative. :(

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