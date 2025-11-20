At a time when millions of people around the world are losing nights of sleep wondering if American democracy is toast, there is something particularly cruel in watching so many of the world’s wealthiest and most powerful people gather for a night of grotesque celebration in what was once the people’s house — to literally and figuratively toast avarice, autocracy, corruption, and even murder.

The spectacle of this regime laying out the red carpet for a slavish feting of the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, was in and of itself a dark moment in the history of American democracy. But the fact that numerous titans of technology, industry, finance, and other ecosystems of power and influence chose to dress up in black tie and form a chorus of complicity exposes, once more, the moral rot of our age.

The New York Times published a handy cheat sheet of the roster of attendees. It reads like a cross-section of our modern oligarchy: tech moguls like Elon Musk, Tim Cook, Michael Dell, Jensen Huang, Lisa Su, and the heads of Saudi-backed A.I. ventures; Wall Street barons like Jane Fraser of Citi and Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone; the head of Chevron; auto executives from General Motors and Ford; media and entertainment figures like Paramount’s David Ellison and a cohort of Fox News hosts; and, circling them all, Trump family members, cabinet officials, congressional leaders, Saudi royals, and global sports celebrities like Cristiano Ronaldo and the president of international soccer’s governing body, FIFA — just to name a few of the many who were invited.

Of course this Age of Acquiescence, Autocracy, and Naked Self-Interest extends far beyond those who debased themselves with last night’s attendance. It includes the heads of law firms and universities, elected officials and media executives, business leaders and all the others who choose to bend the knee. Whether they do so as true believers in the MAGA cause or because they seek the favors, handouts, and excesses of insider access from this regime is a distinction without much meaningful difference. The end result is the same: They are visible supporters of those who would willingly end our freedom and democracy.

A dear friend, Janet, shared her outrage this morning along with the Times article of attendees and said we need to find a moniker for this sad chapter of the American story. It is not enough to resurrect “the Gilded Age,” coined by Mark Twain and Charles Dudley Warner in their 1873 novel for the veneer of extreme wealth masking the widespread degradation of the late nineteenth century. The damage today is even deeper, and the perpetrators more menacing.

It’s helpful to remember that the excesses of the Gilded Age helped beget the reckoning brought on by muckraking journalists. So there is some cruel irony in the fact that last night’s gathering was honoring a man — the Saudi crown prince — who literally had the journalist Jamal Khashoggi tortured and killed. And those in attendance were there at the invitation of a president who has attacked the press with abandon. It is not hard to see the lesson we can draw: after all, the role of the press should be to hold the powerful accountable, and you would be hard-pressed to find a better roster of people who need to be held to account than those in the room last night.

The gathering also formed a potent juxtaposition with the other leading news story of the day: the growing momentum, sweeping Washington, to finally release the Epstein files. Even the limited disclosures so far have revealed the craven complicity of rich and powerful men like former Harvard president Larry Summers, eagerly seeking the succor and services of a horrific criminal. But in the case of Epstein, his conspirators believed their involvement would remain hidden. At the White House, the shamelessness of corruption and criminality was flaunted out in the open. It will be up to the American people — and a future restorative government — to ensure that the folly of their self-interest is answered with reckonings in the only currencies they hold dear: wealth and power.

I sometimes wonder how future historians and documentarians will mark this age of greed and moral decay. And I can’t help but think that footage from last night will be of great interest. What better symbol of the confluence of wealth, power, corruption, and calculated civic abandonment than images of these men and women showing up to honor a foreign dictator who ordered the killing of someone who embodied American values — and his toady host desperately defending the indefensible as he rips parents from children, undermines free and fair elections, and otherwise seeks to kill our democratic order.

That all of this took place at the White House — which Trump has gilded with his hatred and self-dealing, and is now tearing down to build a massive hall to host future gatherings of oligarchs just like this one — only sharpens the indictment.

I come back to my friend’s exhortation: What can we term this age to mark it and damn it for posterity? What do you suggest?

Perhaps what matters even more is that we name the coming age — and then work to make it real.

I nominate The Great Reckoning.

Leave a comment

Share