The tides of history don’t move with the regularity of the oceans. They behave more like earthquakes. Pressures build, we map the fault lines, but we never know when the rupture comes, how forceful it will be, or what kind of landscape it will leave behind.

For most of his public life, Trump seemed to defy gravity — or so the pundits insisted. Actions that would have ended any other career somehow floated beneath him, an almost smug imperviousness that infuriated those of us who saw exactly how dangerous and unfit he was and is.

There were other moments when it seemed his future was over — the Access Hollywood tape, the January 6 insurrection, him being found liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll. All were major earthquakes, yet ultimately none derailed his path to power.

But this moment feels different. His act has grown old, and so has he. He was already weakened by those earlier shocks and by everything that has followed — including an electorate that has clearly soured on his antics.

His poll numbers have cratered to some of their lowest levels even before today’s Epstein revelations. And this latest scandal gives shape to the very conspiracies Republicans have been shouting about — only now it is their hero caught in the web of lies and suspicion.

Meanwhile, Trump’s aura of untouchability was always exaggerated — a facile take that ignored the many forces that shaped his ascent and reign.

The pressures of reality are building. And now, perhaps, we are witnessing the rumblings that could finally expose his con to a degree that makes yet another improbable resurrection impossible. Might this be the fissure that shakes the nation to its core and forces a generational confrontation and reimagining?

The revelations in today’s Epstein email release confirm what most of us already suspected: These two men — so outwardly friendly and so similar in affect — were far more intertwined than Trump has ever admitted.

The House will now vote on releasing the full files, and we will see how many Republicans break ranks. In gauging the potential damage those documents may reveal, consider the ferocity of Trump’s efforts to keep their contents hidden.

For a man obsessed with controlling the narrative, he is losing his grip alongside his cognitive acuity. Last week’s electoral drubbing speaks to a broader public outrage, echoing the No Kings rallies and his abysmal approval ratings.

Trump was already reeling, and the Epstein revelations only add fuel to the dumpster ablaze. The bad news cycles keep stacking up, feeding his anger and pushing him into even greater recklessness. A mad king, surrounded by sycophantic jesters devoid of humor or competence.

Many years ago, former Secretary of State George Shultz taught me the phrase “mugged by reality.” He used it in the context of what awaits those who deny climate change, but it is widely applicable.

Eventually reality catches up. And the results can be ugly, as we are seeing now.

Trump is cornered, defensive, and dangerous. But the reckoning, once underway, may be relentless — purging the perfidy and ushering in a new era of accountability, justice, and truth.

