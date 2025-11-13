Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Valerie
15h

I am feeling absolutely sick tonight. Not shocked because I, and so many, many other women of various ages, knew and know exactly what Trump was and is. We've met him or heard stories about him for decades, probably for centuries. They've been our bosses, they've been the "popular guy" in high school or college who shone their light upon us until they grew tired of us. They've sometimes been fathers or uncles. Or brothers. They've been husbands who discarded us for younger versions. We've seen them keep their wealth while we became single parents or, worse, victims of a society that throws women aside when they aren't "successful" or "beautiful" enough. Women who live on about 30% less than men in their 70s.

And all the while society told us that WE were the problem. We were too sensitive--Anita Hill and Clarence Thomas--we wore our skirts too short, we should realize men have needs--Clinton and who knows how many women.... Or we were feminazis, anti men, out to bruise the fragile male ego. It was somehow our fault that young men gravitated toward Trump. We've heard it all.

Do I think Trump will skate yet again? I think he will because he's not alone. There are a lot of men tonight who are gathering together, figuring out who gets to take the fall this time. Bribery, coercion, it's all going on as I type this. Virginia Giuffre is dead. Epstein is dead. Maxwell has been defanged now, ironically through the release of those emails.

The snakes are out, the venom has already been injected into our society. Nothing surprises us about Trump and that's his get out of jail free card--quite literally.

Oh I'll continue to write my protests. I'll continue to vote. As Joyce Vance says in her book, "giving up is unforgivable." And, as I often quote lyrics this one seems appropriate tonight:

"To dream the impossible dream, To fight the unbeatable foe, To bear with unbearable sorrow, To run where the brave dare not go, To right the unrightable wrong...." Rest easy my darling granddaughters and all you young woman. I and so many other women will not give up on getting you a better world, free from snakes like Trump and his henchpeople.

Martha White
16h

Unfortunately, we’ve all been burned so many times that it’s hard to be anything more than slightly hopeful. But that, I am.

35 more comments...

