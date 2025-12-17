The major outrages of this president and his regime are so vast and consuming that they eclipse the many smaller offenses. But there is danger in ignoring the uncountable, daily violations of human decency and judgment. We cannot normalize, let alone excuse, transgressions against the most basic standards of behavior we expect of any adult — or even a child — much less the man with the most powerful job in the world.

Some version of this thought passes through my mind every day. I try to be judicious in what I share with you. But sometimes the sheer cravenness, stupidity, immaturity, and derangement of it all bubbles up to the point that I cannot help but say something.

Some of you may have seen the story brewing today about Trump’s so-called “Walk of Fame,” a row of presidential portraits, in gaudy gold frames of course, that he installed in September along the colonnade near the Oval Office. You may remember that the original unveiling drew attention for a bout of peevish immaturity: instead of a portrait of Joe Biden, Trump installed an autopen. If your brain isn’t sufficiently marinated in online political echo chambers to catch the reference, it’s the latest MAGA mindlessness, the inane claim that Biden was so incapacitated he didn’t know what he was signing.

Fast forward to today. As Trump’s poll numbers crater, Congress begins to rebuff him, and he is seen falling asleep at cabinet meetings, his response is what it has often been: to double down on his petulance. Beneath the portraits, he has now installed plaques, the kind you would expect to see in a sports Hall of Fame. Some, according to reports, are fairly straightforward, even for Democratic presidents like Kennedy and Truman. Others read like a confession of insecurity, engraved with bile and lies. Unsurprisingly, the focus of the coverage has been on the write-ups mounted beneath the pictures for the last three people elected to the office: Trump, twice, Biden, and Barack Obama.

I will share the text of the plaques in full below, because any editing would diminish the sheer insanity of their construction, along with their offenses against grammar and the English language. As you read them, consider how much effort went into making and installing these travesties. Consider the enablers and grifters who surround the president and pretend this is normal or sane. Consider the press, which even while reporting the story, cannot state the obvious conclusion: that this man is morally and psychologically unfit for office. He would be unfit to manage a lemonade stand.

This is a man and a regime that presume to rewrite the history and values of this country. They are demanding that institutions of higher education bow to their oversight. They are asserting control over who owns our media and which stories get told. This is someone whose judgment determines whether and how we launch into combat. This is the man who will preside over the 250th anniversary of the United States. And this is the man now running the Kennedy Center.

All of this comes after Trump once again demonstrated his lack of basic humanity by verbally attacking the murdered Rob Reiner.

Who do you know who would let a child get away with behavior like this without a scolding? It is a toxic combination of sophomoric projection, cruelty, and outright bullshit. Imagine a student turning in these presidential write-ups for a classroom assignment. It would be sent back immediately with a failing grade. This is sheer madness.

These plaques, and the text I am sharing below, should not be destroyed. They should be preserved as evidence. One day, they will belong in a Smithsonian permanent exhibit about the most corrupt, incompetent, and psychologically unfit president in American history.

Here is the text (unfortunate, desperate, and pathetic as it may be):

Barack Obama: Barack Hussein Obama was the first Black President, a community organizer, one term Senator from Illinois, and one of the most divisive political figures in American History. As President, he passed the highly ineffective “Unaffordable” Care Act, resulting in his party losing control of both Houses of Congress, and the Election of the largest House Republican majority since 1946. He presided over a stagnant Economy, approved the terrible Iran Nuclear Deal, and signed the one-sided Paris Climate Accords, both of which were later terminated by President Donald J. Trump. Under Obama, the ISIS Caliphate spread across the Middle East, Libya collapsed into chaos, and Russia invaded and took Crimea, in Ukraine. He crippled small businesses with crushing regulation and environmental red tape, devastated American coal miners, and weaponized the IRS and Federal bureaucracies against his political opponents. Obama also spied on the 2016 Presidential Campaign of Donald J. Trump, and presided over the creation of the Russia Russia, Russia Hoax, the worst political scandal in American History. His handpicked successor, Hillary Rodham Clinton, would then lose the Presidency to Donald J. Trump. Donald Trump (first term): In 2016, campaigning under the slogan, *Make America Great Again,* Donald J. Trump became the first person in American History to become President without previously holding political office, or serving as an Officer in the Military. After beating 16 other candidates in the Republican primary, he went on to defeat former Secretary of State, Hillary Rodham Clinton, in an Electoral College landslide of 304 to 227, representing an unprecedented realignment that turned the so-called “blue wall” of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin into future Election “battlegrounds.” During his Historic First Term in Office, President Trump signed the Largest Tax Cuts in History, built a booming Economy, eliminated & record number of Federal Regulations, rebuilt the United States Military, terminated the Iran Nuclear Deal and the Paris Climate Accords, ended the NAFTA disaster, destroyed the ISIS Caliphate, signed the historic Abraham Accords, and created the Greatest Economy in the History of the World. He also saved millions of lives around the World with Operation Warp Speed, Joe Biden:



Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst President in American History. Taking office as a result of the most corrupt Election ever seen in the United States, Biden oversaw a series of unprecedented disasters that brought our Nation to the brink of destruction. His policies caused the highest inflation ever recorded, leading the U.S. Dollar to lose more than 20% of its value in 4 years. His Green New Scam surrendered American Energy Dominance and, by abolishing the Southern Border, Biden let 21 million people from all over the World pour into the United States, including from prisons, jails, mental institutions, and insane asylums. His Afghanistan Disaster-was among the most humiliating events in American History, and resulted in the murder of 13 brave American Servicemembers, with many others gravely wounded. Seeing Biden’s devastating weakness, Russia invaded Ukraine, and Hamas terrorists launched the heinous October 7th attack on Israel. Nicknamed both “Sleepy” and “Crooked,” Joe Biden was dominated by his Radical Left handlers. They and their allies in the Fake News Media attempted to cover up his severe mental decline, and his unprecedented use of the Autopen. Following his humiliating debate loss to President Trump in the big June 2024 debate, he was forced to withdraw from his campaign for re-election in disgrace. Biden weaponized Law Enforcement against his political opponent, while also persecuting many other innocent people. He left office issuing blanket pardons to Radical Democrat criminals and thugs, as well as members of the Biden Crime Family - But despite it all, President Trump would get Re-Elected in a Landslide, and SAVE AMERICA! Trump (second term): On January 20, 2025, Donald J. Trump became the first President in 132 years to be sworn into office for a second non-consecative term. Following his Historic Victory In an Electoral College landslide, 312 to 226. Overcoming unprecedented Weaponization of Law Enforcement against him, as well as two assassination attempts, he won all battleground States by millions of votes, was the first Republican in decades to win the Popular Vote, BIG, and won 86% of Counties in America, 2,700 to 525. All 50 States shifted toward the Republican Party for the first time ever. At his Inauguration, President Trump announced the beginning of the “Golden Age of America,” and he delivered, ending eight wars in his first eight months, securing the Border, deporting gang members and migrant criminals, making our Cities safe, helping our Farmers, defeating, Inflation, reducing Energy costs, and drawing Trillions of Dollars of new Investment, a RECORD, into the United States. President Trump signed the Largest Tax Cuts In American History, the Largest Spending Cuts In American History, and implemented the Largest Ever Regulation Cuts. He obliterated Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity with Operation Midnight Hammer, convinced NATO Countries to agree to increase contributions from 2% to 5%6 of GDP, reformed the Global Trading System, and made America Rich with Historic Tariffs, removed Critical Race Theory and transgender insanity from public schools, and banned men from women’s sports. He began the construction of the Golden Dome missile defense shield, renamed the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, and has built, right here at the White House, the magnificent Trump Presidential Ballroom after a 225 year wait - but THE BEST IS YET TO COME

