Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

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Lisa MacAleese's avatar
Lisa MacAleese
9h

Poignant piece. Thank you for summing up so eloquently what I (and I suspect, many Americans) have been feeling this week.

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Michael W. E. Galligan's avatar
Michael W. E. Galligan
9h

What you write is profoundly true and beautifully written.

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