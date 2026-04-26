There can be no denying that violence surrounds this regime.

Along with cruelty, incompetence, corruption, and duplicity, the chaos and intent of harm we saw last night when a gunman opened fire and sent attendees of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, both politicians and members of the press, scattering into the Washington evening, sadly does not feel surprising.

We must resist the urge to extrapolate too much from any single incident. We still don’t know the motives of this particular man, just as the multiple previous apparent attempts on Trump’s life remain incompletely explained. It is likely that this one will also stir up the predictable conspiracy theories. And Trump and those who surround him, never encumbered by any obligation to propriety or the truth, will certainly try to shape this latest act to suit their propaganda needs.

These have been, as far as we can tell, perpetrators acting alone, driven by whatever passes for reason in their minds. Taken together, this handful of data points does not add up to any sweeping generalizations we should ascribe to the feelings of a populace of more than 350 million people.

It is true that the regime is very unpopular, and the disapproval numbers are reaching heights that suggest a reckoning at the ballot box in November. And it is true that the polls also show that strong feelings, the percentage of people who are truly disgusted by this regime, are growing as well. But it is not as if there is an equation that correlates poll numbers to assassination attempts.

Any moment of political violence is a big story and should be reported as such. It is essential that we decry these acts as the antithesis of civil society, and Democratic politicians have always rushed to do so.

But we also need to recognize that there was violence in that room last night long before shots were fired. And the reporters who had gathered to mingle with members of the regime, for a night that I suppose, in their view, represented a mix of entertainment and obligation, were, by showing up, helping to normalize trauma, suffering, and death on an epic scale.

Consider who was in attendance. Stephen Miller, who has unleashed armed federal agents into our communities to tear apart families and murder American citizens. Pete Hegseth, who drops bombs without strategic thought or care about the death they wreak, including the strike on a girls’ school in Iran. Marco Rubio, who oversaw the slashing of our USAID budgets and the suffering that is already the result. Robert Kennedy Jr., who is dismantling our public health system, leading to predictable outcomes like the return of measles. Kash Patel, who has diverted law enforcement attention from investigating real criminals and threats like terrorism to escorting his girlfriend.

And then there is the president himself. The man who sent a violent mob of insurrectionists to end American democracy. The man who has installed incompetents and sadists into his government, giving them free rein to wreak their terror.

Trump doesn’t denounce political violence. He bathes in it, as when he mocked the vicious attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of Nancy Pelosi, by a man who was sentenced to life in prison and admitted he intended to hold the Speaker of the House hostage and break her kneecaps.

Thankfully, no one appears to have been seriously hurt last night. But you cannot say that about what this regime is doing to the world.

The response to their violence, however, must be our democracy.

The only lasting repudiation is to drive them from power in disgrace, making it clear for posterity that the American people voted them out because they hated them and what they were doing. The retribution they should face must come through the law. The sounds that should scare them must be the voices of people in the streets, not the shots of a gun.

This is one of those moments in history when there could be a shift of such proportions that the old rules that define power in Washington are cast aside and something new emerges. A time when democracy is restored, a sense of peace reemerges, and the normalization of a violent regime, represented by events like the Correspondents’ Dinner, is seen as anathema to everything we hold dear.

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