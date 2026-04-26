Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

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Sandra J's avatar
Sandra J
1d

When it’s hard to read the news, like this morning with all kinds of conjecture going on, your posts remain factual with thoughtful and helpful reflections on it all. Very grounding…

Keep writing and I’ll keep restacking.

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Robert Venafro's avatar
Robert Venafro
1d

You wrote, “There can be no denying that violence surrounds this regime.” My concern is the climate this lands in as we approach the midterms. From a Canadian vantage point, it’s deeply concerning to watch rhetoric harden to the point where individuals may feel compelled to act on their own interpretations.

If the polls hold, the real question isn’t who wins—but who sees the result as illegitimate, and who acts on that belief. And by 2028, does this dynamic ease—or compound?

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