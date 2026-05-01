Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

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Paula's avatar
Paula
8h

There has been a suspenseful period of silence, many of us wondering what will cause a general mobilization of all our resources against this regime. If this isn’t enough to do it, shame on us. And we’ll find ourselves wishing we had acted sooner when we’re facing troops or ICE at election time All of your suggestions are reasonable and necessary. Sign me up!

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Linda's avatar
Linda
9h

Cowardice is the middle name of the Democratic Party.

We need new blood.

The young people will change the world.

They are our future.

"Leaders We Deserve."

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