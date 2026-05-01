As the implications of the Supreme Court’s terrifying decision gutting the Voting Rights Act begin to ricochet throughout the public consciousness, it becomes both obvious and imperative that we need nothing less than an urgent mass mobilization in protest.

What is required is a new Civil Rights Movement. Now. Without delay. One that echoes the calls for justice we saw six decades ago and refocuses the nation’s attention on the racist and anti-democratic intent of unaccountable autocrats seeking to ensure one-party rule in the United States.

During the MAGA era we have seen a shameful hesitancy among political elites, the media, and leaders in academia and the business community to confront the sheer audacity of a full-frontal assault on the basic tenets that have allowed our nation to continue its path toward a more just and inclusive polity.

A source of hope amidst all of this cowardice was the belief that American democracy retained its self-regulating mechanics, whereby those in power could be held accountable for their unpopularity and a new era could be ushered in at the ballot box.

This is the very definition of democracy: the power to govern residing in the will of the people. And it is this reality that the hacks in black robes find so loathsome. They want red states to purge all blue dots from their political maps, knowing full well they have eager confederates in Republican statehouses, frothing to lock in single-party rule.

Those who founded the republic made a profound miscalculation when they designed the systems of government, believing that party politics would be subservient to other interests in dictating the actions of elected officials.

For most of American history, there was far more willingness to find common ground across party affiliations. And the record shows that Democrats remain largely eager to work with Republicans who act in good faith. But beginning with the Gingrich Revolution, and perfected in the MAGA era, no such instinct for shared government exists on the other side of the aisle.

As Trump sinks into deeper unpopularity, his minions have correctly concluded that the only way to hold on to power is to carve up the American electorate for minority rule.

So amidst this unprecedented threat to a multiparty nation, it’s essential that every state that considers such actions faces repercussions until it thinks again.

We need mass protests and voter registration drives to overwhelm the gerrymandering calculus. We need political leaders and those in the press, legal, and business communities to call out this blatant discrimination in clear and unambiguous language. No passive voice. No euphemisms. No false equivalence.

Local fights for enfranchisement must be nationalized. And so must the application of economic and social pressure. We saw in the first Civil Rights Movement the power of boycotts. In the ensuing decades, the wealth and power of the Black community and its allies have only grown. That offers tremendous leverage.

There should be pressure on professional sports leagues, especially those that rely on the labor of Black athletes, to refuse to play in states that pursue racist gerrymandering. Movie and television production should cease. Companies based in these states should be boycotted unless they take a strong position against these actions. Universities in these states should see their out-of-state enrollment plummet. Music stars should consider refusing to perform.

There is always an argument that these actions hurt those living in these states who do not support these policies. And many of them are the marginalized communities of color that are now being disenfranchised. That is why it is essential that the protests target those with the power to change these policies. And there must be ways to support those in these states living on the margins.

Now is the moment when the public narrative around this fight for our democracy is beginning to take root. Republican elected officials are cravenly weighing the risks and rewards of their actions. That’s why the mobilization must begin without delay. They must know that the country is watching and will hold them accountable.

Americans are instinctively fair. And this power grab reeks of injustice. It is soaked in the sins of the past. It is easy to condemn because it is indefensible.

In a bygone era, this country ultimately recoiled when the truth of its injustice became impossible to ignore. The first Civil Rights Movement forced those living in ignorant comfort to confront the horrors of disenfranchisement and racial subjugation.

Sadly, we need that reckoning again.

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