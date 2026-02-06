Sometimes the cruelty and inhumanity of a regime can be encapsulated in a single photograph.

It’s not hard to understand why the image above, of 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, wearing his bunny hat and Spider-Man backpack grasped by the hand of an unseen federal agent, has outraged a nation. Here is the literal arm of capricious, unchecked power. It proves the lie that this effort to terrorize a city and a country is because the state is targeting the “worst of the worst.”

Luckily, Ramos and his father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, an asylum seeker from Ecuador, were released from detention by a federal judge who wrote, “Observing human behavior confirms that for some among us, the perfidious lust for unbridled power and the imposition of cruelty in its quest know no bounds and are bereft of human decency.”

But of course the story of Liam is emblematic of a much broader policy of deliberate terror. One of the first actions of this administration was to reverse longstanding policy limiting immigration enforcement in places known as “sensitive areas,” like hospitals, places of worship, and especially schools or “a place where children gather, such as a . . . school bus stop.”

As federal agents have surged into communities across the country, we have seen them target these sensitive areas, including using nonlethal force on children. This week, a group of Minnesota teachers and two school districts filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security seeking to end this tactic, listing a variety of real harms:

Parents, children, and teachers, regardless of immigration status, reasonably fear going to school. School districts and teachers across Minnesota have reported significant reductions in attendance rates … Defendants’ actions have caused direct and irreparable harm to the abilities of school districts and educators to fulfill their functions—to educate children and to provide access to educational services and a safe learning environment.

At a press conference after the murder of Alex Pretti, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said, “We have got children in Minnesota hiding in their houses, afraid to go outside. Many of us grew up reading that story of Anne Frank. Somebody’s going to write that children’s story about Minnesota.”

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum went on X (a platform Elon Musk has made welcoming to Holocaust deniers and antisemites) to criticize Walz with a statement:

Anne Frank was targeted and murdered solely because she was Jewish. Leaders making false equivalencies to her experience for political purposes is never acceptable. Despite tensions in Minneapolis, exploiting the Holocaust is deeply offensive, especially as antisemitism surges.

I don’t think Walz was “exploiting the Holocaust” or suggesting that what we are seeing now is equal to the scope of the horrors of that time. But the truth is that children are in hiding and have a right to be terrified that they or their parents may be taken away, and even killed. There will certainly be books written, songs composed, and movies made about this dark age, and we do not yet know where it might lead. Many, including me, were outraged by the Holocaust Museum’s response. And then I realized that the museum’s board is appointed by the president, and that the Trump regime purged many of President Biden’s appointments back in April. Perhaps Walz’s criticism hit too close to home.

It’s not just Minnesota. A recent Stanford study found “a sharp increase in student absences starting in January at schools in California’s Central Valley, a region with a high population of Latin American immigrants.” Researchers compared data from January and February 2025 with the same months in 2024 and found “a 22% increase in student absences.” Here’s the real kicker: “the increase among K-5 students [was] more than triple the effect among high schoolers.” In other words, the youngest and most vulnerable.

I fear that those in power feel no broad responsibility for the health and well-being of children, in this country or anywhere else. They treat far too many young people as expendable. Why is opposition to this regime’s cruelty so rarely framed in terms of its impact on children?

It’s not just the immigration raids. It’s the war on vaccines and other aspects of childhood health under the marauding madman heading Health and Human Services. It’s the children cowering in fear in Ukraine, Gaza, and other war zones as the regime placates tyrants.

And perhaps most chilling, there is the slashing of USAID. A study in the British medical journal The Lancet concluded those cuts could lead to an additional 4.5 million deaths among children under age five by 2030. Please let that sink in.

One overlooked aspect of this tyrannical regime is how little we hear any mention of children. In most administrations I can remember, children are woven into the everyday language of governance. Sometimes they are centered in specific policy debates, especially education. More broadly, presidents speak of children to frame their priorities and actions as essential to the future peace and prosperity of the nation, by alluding to those who would inherit it.

Presidential speeches are typically filled with invocations of “our children” and “our grandchildren,” an understood shorthand for continuity, responsibility, and moral obligation. Administrations love to invite children to the White House and hold photo-ops at places like schools, as proof of their values and priorities. Presidents often speak fondly of their own children and grandchildren to show their humanity and how invested they are in the long-term well-being of the nation. Even the act of campaigning reflects this impulse, with the ritual of “kissing babies” signaling a common touch and how much our leaders should care for the most vulnerable among us.

I hate to say it, but it is striking that the context in which we have heard the most about children in connection with this administration and its supporters has been the Epstein files, which reveal how rich and powerful men trafficked and abused children, and how a broader circle of elites protected those responsible. We do not yet have a complete picture of the president’s complicity in these horrific and illegal actions, but it is telling that he appears far more concerned with the reputations of his friends than with the physical and mental well-being of the children upon whom they preyed.

Could there be a better summary of what this regime thinks about children? But this is not who we have to be.

I would like to leave you all with another image, one that mirrors the photograph of Liam Conejo Ramos and his Spider-Man backpack.

This is Norman Rockwell’s iconic painting, The Problem We All Live With. It features another child whose name became famous, Ruby Bridges, an incredibly brave six-year-old on her way to desegregating the all-white William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans. Rather than being apprehended by federal agents, she is being escorted and protected against the violent racism that has marked this country since its beginning. We don’t see the agents’ faces, not because they wished to hide behind masks, but because the focus is on the child, exactly where it belongs.

President Barack Obama installed the painting in the White House and welcomed Ruby Bridges to see it. The image of their meeting is striking.

It is a cruel irony that Trump’s Department of Homeland Security is now using Rockwell’s work in its social media propaganda, prompting protests and condemnation from Rockwell’s own family. In an op-ed, his descendants pleaded that “now is the time to follow in [Rockwell’s] footsteps and stand for the values he truly wished to share with us and all Americans: compassion, inclusiveness, and justice for all.” Or as his granddaughter, Daisy Rockwell, later put it, “Norman Rockwell was antifa.”

We have a choice. Will we be a country that protects children, or one that terrorizes them? Will we care about the future and the most vulnerable among us, or will we plunder and assault that future, both literally and figuratively, to sate unquenchable lusts for power?

In his second inaugural address, President Obama reminded us of the values we claim to live by. Perhaps he had Ruby Bridges in mind, as well as the children of the future. It is a beautiful reframing of our founding ideals, and a measure of how far our country now strays from them.

We are true to our creed when a little girl born into the bleakest poverty knows that she has the same chance to succeed as anybody else, because she is an American; she is free, and she is equal.

We are a wealthy country, but wealth is not what defines us, no matter what the powerful tell us. We are judged by how we use our power, by how we treat the most vulnerable, and by whether we leave this world better for all the children who will follow.



A note about today's essay. It was inspired by a comment from a reader, Dawn D., who asked that I write about the children of Minneapolis who are being "traumatized and terrorized."







