Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

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Lark Leonard's avatar
Lark Leonard
2d

Elliot, thank you for sharing your soul-searching with all of us. Truth be known: we are all going through this difficult time in similar ways, sometimes enraged by events (as in last week), sometimes unspeakably saddened by the destruction of our social fabric, sometimes encouraged by the integrity of others. So it's a wild ride. For myself, I feel understanding of all kinds of reactive emotion - how can we not react? But like your relative who has spoken up, I then search (in myself or in others) for the response or the direction of action, beyond the reaction, that will then lead to growth or healing. It seems to be a two-step process. And if we just stifled our reactions, I do think the toxicity accumulates and might well become dangerous - to ourselves or to others. So - carry on! We're in this with you, every inch of the way.

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Eric Olson's avatar
Eric Olson
2d

Please continue doing what you are doing. We need your intelligent, coherent journalism, and, yes, informed opinion on these issues.

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