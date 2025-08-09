Dear Friends,

As we can all attest, the headlines are unrelenting—an ominous procession of dread, set to the percussive drumbeats of a march toward autocracy, instability, and stupidity.

Wherever we look, we find reasons for deep concern—from ICE now becoming a militarized police force swelling in ranks, funding, and power, to universities surrendering their autonomy to a vindictive and racist regime, to attacks on science, health, and the environment that will bring untold pain, suffering, and needless death.

We are only six months into a chilling experiment: Can an elected president of the United States capriciously and cruelly dismantle our democracy? The preliminary data are overwhelming. Our slide into tyranny seems to be accelerating, greased by the cowardice and complicity of the two other branches of government—an appeasing Supreme Court and a pliant Congress.

How could things get this bad? And, this fast? How distant, and faint, the norms that once dictated our democratic values appear amidst a summer of discontent that is heading for an even more precipitous fall.

It is impossible to keep track of all the outrages, which is the entire point. But like the dots of a Seurat painting, when we step back it is impossible not to see the bigger picture. Sadly, an inviting Sunday afternoon in the park this is not.

But that is not the only picture of America today.

Last Sunday afternoon I was actually in a park—San Francisco’s magical Stern Grove for one of the free summer concert series. It is a beautiful place, a canyon amidst the soaring redwoods that has been turned into a natural amphitheater. Nearby is Pine Lake, one of only three original lakes in the city, where I went to a city-run summer camp as a child.

A longtime friend told me that when she was young, she thought Stern Grove was the Garden of Eden. It makes perfect sense.

This summer has been the coldest in the city in more than 30 years. I know that for many of you in hotter climes, battling record heat, the idea that we’ve spent most days shivering under sweatshirts must seem surreal. But last weekend, the sun was warm and the skies clear.

The Stern Grove music series, which welcomes a wide range of artists, has been hosting performances for 88 years—making it the oldest non-profit music festival in the country. Ten thousand people pack the lawns and hills, and it’s so popular there’s often a lottery for tickets. Over the years I’ve seen acts ranging from Phil Lesh to Herbie Hancock, Joan Jett to the San Francisco Symphony. Diana Ross comes in a couple of weeks.

Last week’s lineup featured a local DJ, followed by Black London, which bills itself as “a new band and collective of Bay Area musicians, artists, and band-leaders.” Both were wonderful, including an inspired mash-up of the Eagles’ Hotel California and 2Pac’s California Love.

Then came the feature act, the genre-crossing Michael Franti (a Bay Area native!) and his band Spearhead. Franti spoke on stage about his childhood as a mixed-race kid in an adopted family—how he didn’t know who he was or where he belonged, and how he was bullied at school. His music, however, channels his past into lyrics and melodies that are uplifting, healing, but also harrowing.

The crowd was diverse by every definition—race, gender, age. I imagine everyone there knew the cruel subtexts of the larger world. Our troubled times were often obliquely referenced by the performers and the hosts on stage. But the gathering itself felt like an act of joyous defiance, a celebration of humanity—a sea of smiles and uninhibited dancing.

The concert lasted four hours and almost no one left early. As the late afternoon sun dipped toward the Pacific just a few miles away, Franti spoke of losing both his birth mother and adopted mother within six weeks—just four months ago.

Then he sang a song inspired by his journey through life, “Be Who You Are.” Even those who didn’t know the lyrics soon learned them, and thousands sang along on an extended version as Franti headed offstage and up into the crowded hills. It was deeply personal and communal. It also felt like a ballad for our beleaguered nation.

We can rise from the pain and fight the cynicism. We can remember who we are, and who we can become—together.

Share

Leave a comment