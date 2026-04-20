Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

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Rosemary Siipola's avatar
Rosemary Siipola
15h

None of these so-called monuments will be completed. We must support the groups suing to stop and we must tear them down, starting January 21, 2029. If we memorialize anything, it has to be emphasized that the Republican Party traded its soul for power and they used it to support a mad man who tried to destroy the country. They can never be forgiven for their cowardice.

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Christine's avatar
Christine
15h

So glad I am 78 and live in Southern California . My traveling days are over no visiting Washington DC. By the looks of what he has done so far the renaming of buildings, the banners with his picture I am afraid I would feel like I was in North Korea rather than America. The arc is getting close to the last straw. Tacky is the word of the day! Let’s bring back the city in 2029.i would even get on an airplane (which I am deadly afraid of) with a hammer to be part of the getting rid of what he has done.pure vanity!

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