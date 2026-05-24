Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

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Catherine Martinez's avatar
Catherine Martinez
2d

My biggest concern is after the inevitable crash of this regime. Many of the country's special places have been contracted to corporations for extraction. Wilderness, watersheds, faultlines filled with gases, sacred spaces for First Nations, endangered species territory. And numbers of dangerous toxins have been greenlit for extended use. Unless you are keyed into environmental issues you will not see many reports on these sales. Corporations are good at providing themselves a lot of time to make money while they are fighting in court. I am very concerned at the damage post-Trump.

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Bill Hayes's avatar
Bill Hayes
2d

His next target is Cuba. Remember the WMDs that were never there? Let’s hope that those in power who can really do something about ridding our country of this “moron” remember that disaster also. Before it’s too late - for everyone. I was born in the 1930s. It’s a shame how this country has fallen so far and so fast.

Bill Hayes from Maine

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