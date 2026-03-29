Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

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Robert Venafro's avatar
Robert Venafro
6h

Forgiveness is one thing. Reparations, another. Justice, a third—none subordinate to the others.

Forgiveness is personal; it cannot be prescribed at the civic level. Reparations are material; they address measurable harm. Justice is structural; it establishes accountability.

Conflating them risks diluting all three. A nation cannot “forgive” its way out of obligations it has yet to meet. Nor can it substitute sentiment for redress.

If there is to be renewal, it must rest not on grace alone, but on a clear sequence: accountability, repair, and only then—if it comes at all—forgiveness.

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Janet Little's avatar
Janet Little
6h

A brave start to a challenging journey, and one that is often overlooked.

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