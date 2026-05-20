Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

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David Jenkins, AICP's avatar
David Jenkins, AICP
3d

That's the theme from now to November and beyond. Enough of the labeling, purity tests and blame game by the Democratic elites, consultants and pollsters. When most Americans pay their fair share of taxes and see Trump literally stealing from us and his greedy corporate buddies also stealing and not paying taxes, enough already !! Vote them all out!!!

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A.Gnosticthefirst's avatar
A.Gnosticthefirst
3d

The rot in the American body politic is now so bad that it is blatant and obvious. All three pillars of American democracy are tainted. The legislative majority in both houses consistently bends to the whims of a doddering dotard who starts wars to distract Americans from the Epstein files. The People deserve days in court after this nightmare, where the perpetrators and enablers of this vicious regime are held accountable.

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