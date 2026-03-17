Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

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Frank Marrion's avatar
Frank Marrion
2d

Trump is just a total embarrassment to America and a disgrace to the human race.

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Kay Stevens's avatar
Kay Stevens
2d

In my generation (born in the 1950’s), it was “Well, duh!”

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