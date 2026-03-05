Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alana Studebaker's avatar
Alana Studebaker
5h

Here’s the problem…many of the wealthy, those in academia and corporations are in cahoots with him. The corruption runs deeper than ANY of us know.

Reply
Share
Dr. Sandra K Gangstead's avatar
Dr. Sandra K Gangstead
5hEdited

Once again, Elliot, you are "spot on" in both your observations and the facts they support. Thank you for contributing a clear, unambiguous report on the critical issues surrounding our president's corrupt activities. All of which break with current federal laws and completely ignore our Constitutional standards,

Reply
Share
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elliot Kirschner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture