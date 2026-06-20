Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

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T.R.'s avatar
T.R.
2h

The true nature of his time reflects the true nature of his slimey mind (and crimes, for that matter). 😏

Thanks for the refreshing piece, Elliot! 🌞💦

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Kay G's avatar
Kay G
3h

Love this article - especially your including the White House idiotic announcement. I reacted the same way you put into words - Thank You! 🙏🇺🇸

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