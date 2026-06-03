Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

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Irna Gadd's avatar
Irna Gadd
2d

Thank you, Elliot, for this edition of TtF. I'll keep it short, rather than ranting about CBS, Weiss, Ellison, et al. After CBS capitulated to Trump and cancelled Colbert, so many of us committed to leaving CBS and Paramount+. For those who were on the fence about that, or weren't ready to make that commitment, I'm betting that Weiss' ruination of 60 Minutes, including hiring Bilton, will be the death knell of the network. Pelley's statement in the meeting with Bilton is exactly what was needed to highlight the rot at the helm. Thank you for including his full statement. It's a model of integrity in journalism that - I hope - will be taught in J Schools starting now and for decades to come.

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Linda's avatar
Linda
2d

These people need to join forces and create their own INDEPENDENT NETWORK... follow Meidas, Legal AF, Aaron Parnas, BTC....

We need to regain our VOICE!

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