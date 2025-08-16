Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Home
Notes
Archive
About

July 2025

It's (Un)Believable
But that does not make it inevitable
  
Elliot Kirschner
38
How I Met Robert Reich
And ended up making a movie
  
Elliot Kirschner
44
Mental Equilibrium
An assault on our attention
  
Elliot Kirschner
50
A Third Place
The importance of community
  
Elliot Kirschner
21
The Passing of an Era
Sometimes you see a name and an obituary, and it suddenly hits you.
  
Elliot Kirschner
22
People Will Die
Embracing empathy
  
Elliot Kirschner
34
It's Independence Day
Reclaiming the Fourth
  
Elliot Kirschner
30

June 2025

© 2025 Elliot Kirschner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture