Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner
“F—k the Gatekeepers”
And pass the popcorn
Aug 16
Elliot Kirschner
The Real Criminals in Washington
Expanding the definition of "violent crime"
Aug 12
Elliot Kirschner
Who We Are
In the face of relentlessness
Aug 9
Elliot Kirschner
July 2025
It's (Un)Believable
But that does not make it inevitable
Jul 29
Elliot Kirschner
How I Met Robert Reich
And ended up making a movie
Jul 25
Elliot Kirschner
Mental Equilibrium
An assault on our attention
Jul 19
Elliot Kirschner
A Third Place
The importance of community
Jul 16
Elliot Kirschner
The Passing of an Era
Sometimes you see a name and an obituary, and it suddenly hits you.
Jul 8
Elliot Kirschner
People Will Die
Embracing empathy
Jul 8
Elliot Kirschner
It's Independence Day
Reclaiming the Fourth
Jul 4
Elliot Kirschner
June 2025
Malignant Indifference
Governance by chaos and cruelty
Jun 28
Elliot Kirschner
What Would You Say To Young People Today?
A Lesson from Prof. Robert Reich
Jun 19
Elliot Kirschner
